Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Meredith worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDP. Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

