Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 174,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.