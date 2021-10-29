Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 7,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,396. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

