Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 1,112,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

