Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

