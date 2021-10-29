Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.47. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 31,012 shares changing hands.

MYBUF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

