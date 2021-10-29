M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,368,274 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368,274 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

