M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 314,867 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,867 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $46,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,542. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

