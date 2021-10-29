M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 38,641 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $320.80. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $321.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

