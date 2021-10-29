M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $52,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $140,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.65. 11,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $338.27 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

