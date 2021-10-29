M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $35.47 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,765 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 159,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

