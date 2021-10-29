M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $39,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.64.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $395.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

