Michael Kosowan Buys 20,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Michael Kosowan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,107,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,885,600.

Shares of CVE TORQ opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$69.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.