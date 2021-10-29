Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 135.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

MFGP opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.47.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

