Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.31.

MU opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 124,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

