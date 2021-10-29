Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $342.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $324.35 on Monday. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

