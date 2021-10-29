Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $380.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

