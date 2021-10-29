Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $407.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $384.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

MSFT stock opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

