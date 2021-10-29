Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,904. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $207.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

