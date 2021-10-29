Misbloc Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $23.47 million and $3.16 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Misbloc has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,101,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars.

