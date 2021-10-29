Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 1,635.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

MACC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

