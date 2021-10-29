Mizuho Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $106.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $97.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.