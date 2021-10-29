Mizuho Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,623.96.
SHOP opened at $1,457.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,370.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
