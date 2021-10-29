Mizuho Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,623.96.

SHOP opened at $1,457.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,370.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

