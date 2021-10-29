Mizuho Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $525.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $440.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.41.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $417.33 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.05, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.