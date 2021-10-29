MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Update

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MJardin Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. MJardin Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

