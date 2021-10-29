MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.590-$3.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.59-3.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 503,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,283. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $107.36 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

