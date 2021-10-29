MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,185,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

