MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

