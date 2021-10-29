MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 575,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

