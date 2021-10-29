MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

BSX stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

