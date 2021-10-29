MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

