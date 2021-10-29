ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of ModivCare worth $154,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $33,277,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $23,025,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

