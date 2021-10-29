ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $161.48 on Friday. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ModivCare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of ModivCare worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

