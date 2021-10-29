Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $297.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $304.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

