Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has $66.72 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP lowered its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,400 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up 13.7% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned 7.52% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $66,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,590. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

