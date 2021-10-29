Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MONRY. Barclays initiated coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.04 during trading hours on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

