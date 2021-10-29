Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MONRY. Barclays initiated coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.04 during trading hours on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.