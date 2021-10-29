Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MONRF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539. Moncler has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

