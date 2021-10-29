Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.34 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $20,376.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

