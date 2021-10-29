Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONY. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON MONY opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.87.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.