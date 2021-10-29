Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $549.71

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $549.71, but opened at $527.00. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

