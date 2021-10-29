Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.08.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $406.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.31. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $407.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

