Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $431.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $428.00 to $431.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.08.

Moody’s stock opened at $406.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $407.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

