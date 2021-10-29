Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.50. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

