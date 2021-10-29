Morgan Stanley Has $317.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $317,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 269.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

IWB stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $258.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

