Morgan Stanley Has $346.95 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cigna were worth $346,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

