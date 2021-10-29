Morgan Stanley Has $357.73 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $357,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE CL opened at $76.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

