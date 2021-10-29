Morgan Stanley Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $215.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,766. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.