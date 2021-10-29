Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,673,607 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Rio Tinto Group worth $329,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $17,151,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

