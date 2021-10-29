Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $307,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.40 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

