Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Roku were worth $371,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $320.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.